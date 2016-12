FONDY CO SNOWMOBILE CRASHES

TWO PEOPLE ARE HURT IN SEPARATE SNOWMOBILE CRASHES IN FOND DU LAC COUNTY. BRADFORD DOEMEL OF RIPON WENT AIRBORNE WHILE TRYING TO CROSS STATE HIGHWAY 44 IN THE TOWN OF METOMEN AROUND 12:30 SUNDAY MORNING AND WAS THROWN FROM HIS SLED. HE WAS TAKEN TO RIPON MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. SAMANTHA KRAUS CRASHED HER SNOWMOBILE ON A TRAIL ALONG COUNTY HIGHWAY “W” IN THE TOWN OF ASHFORD AROUND 2:00 SUNDAY MORNING AND WAS STRUCK BY A MAN ON A MACHINE TRAVELING BEHIND HER. KRAUS WAS TAKEN TO SAINT AGENES HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. THE FOND DU LAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS ALCOHOL WAS A FACTOR IN BOTH CRASHES.