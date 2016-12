INTERSTATE 41 HIT AND RUN

THE WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR TWO HIT AND RUN DRIVERS. A VEHICLE STRUCK THE BACK OF A MINIVAN ALONG NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 41 AT THE MAIN STREET INTERCHANGE IN NEENAH AROUND 1:30 WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE MINIVAN WENT INTO THE DITCH—WHILE THE STRIKING VEHICLE CONTINUED INTO OUTAGAMIE COUNTY. WHEN DEPUTIES ARRIVED ON THE SCENE, THEY FOUND A SECOND CRASH—WHERE ANOTHER MINIVAN REAR-ENDED A CAR. THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS TREATED FOR NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. THE DRIVER OF THE MINIVAN WALKED AWAY FROM THE SCENE.