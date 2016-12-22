DANGEROUS DEHUMIDIFIERS

Posted on

THE SHEBOYGAN FIRE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO REMIND PEOPLE TO CHECK IF THEIR DEHUMIDIFIER HAS BEEN RECALLED. THE DEPARTMENT HAS RESPONDED TO A NUMBER OF BASEMENT FIRES STARTED BY FAULTY UNITS. MILLIONS OF UNITS FROM COMPANIES “GREE” AND “G-D MIDEA” HAVE BEEN RECALLED OVER THE YEARS DUE TO OVERHEATING ISSUES. THIS INCLUDES A NUMBER OF BRANDS LIKE FRIGIDAIR, G-E, AND DAYTON. ANYONE WHO MAY OWN ONE OF THESE DEHUMIDIFIERS SHOULD UNPLUG THE UNIT AND CALL THE COMPANY FOR A REFUND.

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF RECALLED UNITS:

GREE

20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

GD MIDEA

25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, and 75-pint dehumidifiers with the following brand names: Airworks, Alen, Arcticaire, Arctic King, Beaumark, Coolworks, ComfortAire, Comfort Star, Continental Electic, Crosley, Daewoo, Danby, Danby & Designer, Dayton, Degree, Diplomat, Edgestar, Excell, Fellini, Forest Air, Frigidaire, GE, Grunaire, Hanover, Honeywell, Homestyles, Hyundai, Ideal Air, Kenmore, Keystone, Kul, Midea, Nantucket, Ocean Breeze, Pelonis, Perfect Aire, Perfect Home, Polar Wind, Premiere, Professional Series, Royal Sovereign, Simplicity, Sunbeam, SPT, Sylvania, TGM, Touch Point, Trutemp, Uberhaus, Westpointe, Winix, and Winixl

 

