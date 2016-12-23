EARLY END TO SATURDAY BUS SERVICE

GO TRANSIT IN OSHKOSH WILL BE ENDING BUS SERVICE EARLY SATURDAY. ALL BUSES WILL COMPLETE THEIR FINAL ROUTES AT 5:15. THERE WILL BE NO GO TRANSIT SERVICES ON MONDAY. BUSES WILL RUN AGAIN STARTING TUESDAY MORNING.
Happy Festivus!! Welcome, newcomers. The tradition of Festivus begins with the Airing of Grievances–where I list all the ways that you have disappointed me this year. I’VE GOT A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH YOU PEOPLE!! DANGEROUS ROUNDABOUTS!! The City of Oshkosh has realized that drivers are just too dumb to understand the rules of…
Allow me to be a Star Wars geek today…. Last weekend I went to see the new Star Wars movie Rogue One. I’m not going to give you a full review or give out any spoilers here–but I will tell you it’s a great addition to the franchise and features a darker tone that…
I always throught the collapse of the ludicrous college bowl structure would come from ESPN no longer being able to find gullible corporations to sponsor the myriad of meaningless games that exist strictly to give them live content at this time of year. The two bowl games played this week were sponsored solely by the Chambers…