SALVATION ARMY STRIKES GOLD

THE SALVATION ARMY OF GREATER GREEN BAY STRIKES GOLD WITH THEIR RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN. ORGANIZERS FOUND THIRTY-THREE AMERICAN EAGLE 2016 ONE OUNCE GOLD COINS IN FIVE DIFFERENT KETTLES THURSDAY NIGHT. EACH OF THOSE COINS IS WORTH OVER 11-HUNDRED DOLLARS, TOTALING MORE THAN 37-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN DONATIONS. THE COINS WERE DROPPED IN KETTLES AT WALMART, FESTIVAL FOODS, WALGREENS, SAM’S CLUB, AND WOODMAN’S. MAJOR BOB MUELLER, WHO COORDINATES THE CAMPAIGN, CALLS IT AN UNPRECEDENTED COIN DONATION IN THE SALVATION ARMY.