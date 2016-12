THE MANAWA SCHOOL BOARD MAY PUT AN END TO STUDENT JAZZ CONCERTS AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT. THE LITTLE WOLF HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ ENSEMBLE WAS PERFORMING AT THE WINEMAKER’S DAUGHTER—WHICH HAS A LIQUOR LICENSE. PARENTS COMPLAINED TO THE SCHOOL BOARD THIS MONTH THAT KIDS SHOULD NOT BE IN A BAR WITHOUT THEIR PARENTS. THE HIGH SCHOOL WAS NOT BEING PAID FOR THE STUDENTS’ PERFORMANCES. ANOTHER SHOW ON DECEMBER 21ST WAS CANCELLED WHILE DISTRICT OFFICIALS CONSIDER WHETHER TO ALLOW THEM IN THE FUTURE.