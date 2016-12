DNR REMOVES LANGUAGE

THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES REMOVES LANGUAGE FROM IT’S WEBSITE SAYING THAT HUMANS AND GREENHOUSE GASES ARE THE MAIN CAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE. THEIR WEBSITE NOW STATES THAT THE CAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE IS DEBATABLE. THEY HAVE ERASED SENTENCES THAT BLAME GLOBAL WARMING ON HUMAN ACTIVITIES AND RISING CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS. OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW WORDING REFLECTS THE AGENCY’S STANCE ON THE TOPIC THAT CAUSES OF CLIMATE CHANGE ARE STILL BEING RESEARCHED. GOVERNOR SCOTT WALKER CONTROLS THE D-N-R, AND HE HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF PRESIDENT OBAMA’S CLIMATE CHANGE INITIATIVES.