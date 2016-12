THE GREEN BAY CITY COUNCIL CALLS A SPECIAL MEETING TO DISCUSS MAYOR JIM SCHMITT’S VETO OF THE COLBURN PARK POOL FUNDING PLAN. THE COUNCIL VOTED 7-5 TO APPROVE A PLAN THAT WOULD FUND THE REBUILDING OF THE FACILITY, BUT THE MAYOR VETOED IT ON WEDNESDAY, SAYING IT WAS TOO EXPENSIVE. EIGHT VOTES ARE NEEDED TO OVERRIDE HIS VETO. THE MEETING IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD AT 5:30 TUESDAY NIGHT AT GREEN BAY CITY HALL. NO AGENDA HAS BEEN POSTED YET.