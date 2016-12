HAWKINS CHARGES

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY ALREADY HAS CHARGES IN MIND FOR THE MAN WHO THREATENED TO “SHOOT UP” THE FOX RIVER MALL AND AN APPLETON HOTEL BEFORE LEAVING THE STATE EARLIER THIS WEEK. CHRISTOPHER HAWKINS IS BEING HELD ON A WEAPONS CHARGE IN THE HENNEPIN COUNTY JAIL IN MINNEAPOLIS FOLLOWING HIS ARREST IN THAT AREA ON WEDNESDAY. HE WILL FACE CHARGES OF MAKING TERRORIST THREATS WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON ONCE EXTRADITED BACK TO OUTAGAMIE COUNTY. HAWKINS WAS APPARENTLY IN AN ARGUMENT WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND WHEN HE CLAIMED HE WOULD SHOOT UP THE MALL AND THE COPPER LEAF HOTEL ON TUESDAY. HAWKINS FACES MORE THAN SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED IN OUTAGAMIE COUNTY COURT.