WHILE WE DON’T KNOW YET IF OSHKOSH WILL BE HOME TO THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS DEVELOPMENTAL LEAGUE FRANCHISE, APPLETON IS GETTING ITS OWN SEMI-PRO BASKETBALL TEAM. THE WISCONSIN GAME CHANGERS WILL START PLAY THIS APRIL IN THE MIDWEST BASKETBALL LEAGUE. THE GAME CHANGERS WILL FEATURE LOCAL PLAYERS. THEY WILL PRACTICE AT ENSPIRE 365—BUT ARE STILL LOOKING FOR A VENUE FOR GAMES.