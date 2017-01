AN OSHKOSH MAN THAT TOOK PART IN AN ARMED ROBBERY REACHES A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. KAI FUNCHES IS CONVICTED IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY COURT ON ONE COUNT OF BURGLARY—WHILE TWO OTHER CHARGES ARE DISMISSED. FUNCHES AND LAMERE MILAN BROKE INTO A RESIDENCE AND ROBBED THE PEOPLE LIVING THERE BACK IN FEBRUARY OF LAST YEAR. HE FACES UP TO 15-YEARS IN PRISON WHEN SENTENCED ON MARCH 13TH.