OSHKOSH THREAT ARRESTS

THREE TEENS ARE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO THREATS AGAINST OSHKOSH WEST AND NORTH HIGH SCHOOLS. SUPERINTENDENT STAN MACK SAYS AN INITIAL THREAT EARLIER THIS WEEK WAS NOT SEEN AS CREDIBLE, BUT WHEN THE EXACT SAME CALL WAS MADE THIS MORNING, SCHOOL OFFICIALS AND POLICE NEEDED TO CLOSE THE BUILDINGS. THE EIGHTEEN AND SEVENTEEN YEAR OLD MEN FROM OSHKOSH WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WHILE A 15-YEAR OLD NEENAH BOY WAS PUT INTO A JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER. THE TEENS ARE FACING CHARGES OF “MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS”. THE SCHOOLS REOPENED AT 3:30 THURSDAY AFTERNOON.