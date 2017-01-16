An Idea Whose Time Had Gone

Posted on

Animal rights activists are crowing this week claiming the decision by the Barnum and Bailey-Ringling Brothers Circus to end their show is a “victory for their side”.  As if their emails to radio and TV stations in advance of circus stops–or flyers handed out to people going to the show and then just tossed on the ground–were the reason why the company folded up their big tent.  The real reason the show won’t go on is that Americans have moved on from that type of “entertainment”.

 

You have to give the circus credit, they had a good run.  It can trace its roots back to the Roman Empire, when unpopular Emperors would quell uprising with special shows at the Coliseum.  That’s where the phrase “bread and circus” came from.  In America, the circus brought things to smaller cities that most people thought they would never see–like tigers, lions and elephants.  And to people who did nothing but work and go to church, death-defying trapeze artists and clowns were some big time entertainment.

 

But now we don’t have to wait a year to be entertained like that any more.  I could Google “elephant videos” and get 2.5 million options for seeing pachyderms doing tricks or being cute.  Most zoos have tigers and lions.  We now recognize clowns for the evil beings that they are.  And I could go on Go Pro’s website and ride along with daredevils doing crazier stuff than any circus performer could ever hope to do in front of an audience.  Not to mention, I can get it anytime I want, anywhere I want and it’s free (except for data charges).

 

Besides, haven’t you always felt a little “dirty” going to a circus?  You knew it was “low rent” entertainment, featuring people that would be considered a very small step up from “carnies”.  PT Barnum was the one that coined the phrase “There’s a sucker born every minute”–which proved that he knew his shows were a ripoff.  He also famously would hang signs inside the tents pointing “This way to the Egress!!!” knowing full well that most people didn’t know what that word meant–finding themselves going out the exit–and required to pay full admission to get back in again.  I’m sure that today’s “Special Snowflake Culture” was making it more difficult to find a bearded lady, the world’s fattest man and two-headed freaks.

 

So weep not for the death of the circus.  It will just become a quaint entertainment oddity of our past–like cockfighting, shin-kicking contests, Hee Haw and movies featuring Meryl Streep overacting.

Blogs

Doing Too Much

When you think about a state university, what do you believe should be its primary focus?  Educating kids, right?  And it’s second purpose should be conducting research that can benefit all of society, correct?  Anything beyond that is tertiary in importance and should be done only if resources are abundantly available.  That is why the…

A Final Slap in the Face

Wow. You’ve gotta hand it to President Obama–he really knows how to go out in style.  On the third-to-last day of his Presidency, Obama delivered the biggest slap in the face to his country by commuting the sentence of treason convict Chelsea (nee Bradley) Manning.  Manning was to serve a 35-year prison sentence for stealing classified…

Fear Factor

As a Constitutional Conservative I would like to welcome all of the Liberals getting ready to join our calls for a more limited Federal Government this week.  And I’d like to extend a very special “Come on aboard” to those specifically demanding scaled-back Executive Powers starting on Friday.   I bet you never thought you’d…

Headlines