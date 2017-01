OSHKOSH THREAT CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE ARE CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO THREATS THAT CLOSED OSHKOSH NORTH AND WEST HIGH SCHOOLS LAST WEEK. 18-YEAR OLD ANDREW MONROE AND 17-YEAR OLD DYLAN BIRD ARE BOTH FACING TWO COUNTS OF MAKING TERRORIST THREATS. THEY CALLED WAUPACA COUNTY’S EMERGENCY LINE AND THREATENED TO SHOOT UP THE SCHOOLS ON JANUARY TENTH, THEN DID IT AGAIN ON THE ELEVENTH. A 15-YEAR OLD STUDENT WAS ALSO WITH THE PAIR WHEN THE CALLS WERE MADE, BUT HE IS NOT BEING IDENTIFIED BECAUSE HE’S A JUVENILE. BOTH HIGH SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED FOR A DAY DUE TO THE THREATS.