UWO LAWSUIT

THE U-W SYSTEM FILES A CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST TWO FORMER OSHKOSH ADMINISTRATORS ACCUSING THEM OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS. THE SUIT FILED IN DANE COUNTY COURT ACCUSES FORMER CHANCELLOR RICHARD WELLS AND FORMER VICE-CHANCELLOR TOM SONNLEITNER OF MAKING ILLEGAL FINANCIAL GUARANTEES TO OBTAIN FINANCING FOR THE PURCHASE AND RENOVATION OF THE FORMER PARK PLAZA HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN OSHKOSH ALONG WITH CONSTRUCTION OF TWO BIO-DIGESTERS, THE OSHKOSH SPORTS COMPLEX AND THE ALUMNI WELCOME AND CONFERENCE CENTER. THEY ALSO APPROVED THE TRANSFER OF 600-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE FOUNDATION FOR ONE OF THOSE PROJECTS. WELLS RETIRED TWO YEARS AGO. SONNLEITNER WAS SUSPENDED AND THEN RETIRED LAST YEAR. U-W-O HAS ALSO FIRED FOUNDATION BOARD PRESIDENT TOM RATHJEN—WHO HAD RECENTLY BEEN REINSTATED FOLLOWING A SUSPENSION FOR HIS ROLE IN THE SCHEME. A FOUNDATION ACCOUNTANT HAS ALSO BEEN SUSPENDED. NO COURT DATES HAVE BEEN SET YET. BOTH U-W-O OFFICIALS AND THOSE WITH THE U-W SYSTEM ARE REFUSING TO DO INTERVIEWS WITH W-O-S-H NEWS—BUT CHANCELLOR ANDREW LEAVITT DID ISSUE A WRITTEN STATEMENT:

“We take pride in the strength of our reputation at UW-Oshkosh. While Dr. Wells and Mr. Sonnleitner were long-serving members of our campus community, they broke a sacred trust. I hope our citizens recognize this was isolated behavior and it is not indicative of how we run our institution. We will continue to serve our students with integrity and move forward together.”

THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS NOT COMMENT—SAYING THERE IS STILL THE POSSIBILITY OF A CRIMINAL MATTER.