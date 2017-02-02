 
 

National News

Political News

There is no custom code to display.

nbsp;

World News

Showbiz News

nbsp;
 

Local News

Local Weather

My Two Cents

Plenty of Infrastructure to See Here

There was a lot of talk during this week’s State of the Union Address about fixing America’s “crumbling infrastructure”.  Well, those attending the Super Bowl in the Twin Cities this weekend will get to see plenty of new infrastructure.  I’m not talking about the replacement bridge along Interstate 35 after the fatal collapse or the…

Save the Buggy Whip Jobs!

I believe that if our current attitudes toward the role of Government in the free market system had been held throughout the history of our country, American cities would still be full of blacksmith shops, buggy whip plants and wagon wheel makers.  That belief was bolstered by the email titled “Kimberly Clark Announcement Proves Walker-Trump…

What Is It Going To Be?

While it has been open for two months already, the Menominee Nation Arena celebrates its “grand opening” today.  The rushed nature of its construction and initial missed deadline for completion prevented any sort of celebration before this–so they will have the local dignitaries on-hand today to cut the ribbon and give folks a tour of the…